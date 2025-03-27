Vehicle flagged for theft in Potchefstroom caught with suspected loot in east of Pretoria

Police, with the help of a private security company, have arrested three suspects found travelling in a car flagged to have been used in the commission of a crime in Potchefstroom.

The arrest occurred on Wednesday afternoon on the intersection of Delmas Road and the N1 Highway on-ramp south direction.

According to Bull Security spokesperson French Jooste, tactical members were doing a routine patrol and received a license plate registration trigger on a black Volkswagen.

“The vehicle was flagged for theft on a Potchefstroom case where cellphones were stolen from students, but a case wasn’t opened.”

Jooste said Bull Security members spotted the vehicle on the corner of Delmas and Nossob Street at the red traffic light.

“Backup was requested to the other tactical units.”

He said the vehicle was followed and as it was ready to go on to the highway towards Johannesburg, the tactical officer flagged the driver down to stop the vehicle.

“Once the vehicle stopped, all tactical units arrived.”

Jooste said three suspects were instructed to get out of the vehicle.

“Upon searching the vehicle there were two black refuse bags. Inside the bags were suspected stolen goods with an estimated value of R22 000.”

He said Brooklyn SAPS attended the scene, and all three suspects were arrested and taken to Brooklyn police station.

“The suspects failed to provide a receipt for the suspected stolen goods.”

He added that some of the items still had their original price tags and coat hangers from an unknown store.

Joosted said the suspect’s vehicle would be booked into the police pound. The suspected stolen property was indexed into evidence bags.

