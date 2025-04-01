COMPETITION: Win tickets to see return of Las Vegas magic to Montecasino

Get ready to be transported back to the glittering heyday of Las Vegas!

Due to overwhelming demand, Howard Events, in association with The CoLab Network, is bringing back the sensational hit show, Swingin’ Las Vegas for a limited run at The Teatro, Montecasino from May 16-25.

Following the phenomenal success of last year’s show, which captivated over 14 000 audience members, Swingin’ Las Vegas 2025 promises an even more spectacular experience with a brand-new song list. Prepare for a musical journey through the decades, paying homage to the legendary stars who defined the Las Vegas sound.

This year’s show features an incredible line-up, including South African icons Craig Urbani, Timothy Moloi, Harry Sideropoulos, and the sensational Nádine.

Backed by the magnificent 18-piece Johannesburg Big Band, conducted by Adam Howard, they will perform timeless classics ranging from Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack to modern-day sensations like Céline Dion, Robbie Williams, Lady Gaga, and more. Expect to hear unforgettable hits such as “Luck be a Lady”, “Unforgettable”, “Wonderwall” and “It’s all coming back to me” guaranteed to have you dancing in your seats!

Producers Adam and Belinda Howard state excitedly: “We can’t wait to bring back the magic of Swingin’ Las Vegas to The Teatro – last year proved Johannesburg audiences love to hear and see live music at its very best – with the 18-piece Johannesburg Big Band. And what a show we have lined up for you this year!

“We couldn’t fit in all the Las Vegas legends last year – there are just too many for one show, so we’re thrilled to be coming back with a brand new hit collection to include those not featured last year – new songs, same nostalgic charm.”

Collett Dawson of The CoLab Network echoes their excitement, anticipating a toe-tapping, hand-clapping experience for all.

Don’t miss this limited engagement, with only eight performances scheduled over two weekends.

Showtimes:

– Fridays at 19:30,

– Saturdays at 14:00 and 19:30,

– Sundays at 14:00.

Tickets range from R240 to R440 and are available at Webtickets and Pick n Pay outlets. Early bird discounts are available for bookings made before April 15, offering top-tier tickets for just R390. Group, senior citizen, scholar, and student discounts are also available.

Early bird discounts are available online only at: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1564143113.

Rekord is giving away double tickets to three lucky couples to see the show at The Teatro! To enter, simply fill in the form below with the keyword: VEGAS. Winners will be contacted in due course.

