Marry Me murder suspect abandons bail

The man accused in the murder of six community patrollers in Marry Me informal settlement has abandoned his bid for bail freedom.

The 27-year-old foreign national was making his second appearance in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on April 1.

He had first appeared on March 31, when the case was postponed to the next day.

He is alleged to have been involved in the shooting and setting alight of the patrollers on March 22.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana said the Zimbabwean abandoned his bail application.

She said he is facing multiple charges including six of murder, five of attempted murder and two of robbery with aggravating circumstances in addition to the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition he had been arrested for.

“The charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and being illegal in the country that he previously appeared for on a separate matter were joined to the current case.”

She said it is alleged that on March 22, around 03:00 in the informal settlement of Soshanguve, a group of 12 patrollers were sitting in the street when they were approached by five unknown men, one of whom was armed.

“The men allegedly opened fire, shooting one patroller and assaulting others with rocks and wooden poles before setting them on fire.

“Four patrollers died at the scene, while others were transported to hospital, where two more succumbed to their injuries.”

Mahanjana said following an intensive police investigation, the accused was arrested on March 24 and is remanded in custody.

The matter is now postponed to April 17 for further investigations.

