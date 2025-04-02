Tshwane plans massive industrial park

Tshwane is planning to grow Rosslyn by extending its automotive precinct and building more houses, shopping malls, banks, parks and transport links.

The plan is expected to create 150 000 jobs.

MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, Councillor Sarah Mabotsa recently said the plan outlines a development vision to build a 7 157 ha, globally competitive and transformed automotive manufacturing city in Rosslyn, north-west of Tshwane.

“Our studies estimate that the total development will create around 150 000 direct and indirect jobs for the residents of Tshwane over the lifespan of this development.”

She said Rosslyn is already home to four major automotive assemblers namely BMW, Nissan, Tata and Iveco.

“The purpose and vision of the master plan is to transform the already important precinct into Africa’s largest automotive industrial park.

“This strategic infrastructure project will be implemented in phases over an estimated 40 to 50-year period of development.

“Investment from both the public and private sectors is required to fully implement the project.”

She said the master plan has been developed by the Automotive Industry Development Centre in partnership with the Tshwane metro, the Gauteng government, the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency and others.

“It was tabled by the Department of Economic Development and Spatial Planning to Council on Thursday, March 27 and serves to support and enable the expansion of the automotive industry in Tshwane.”

Mabotsa said the plan to attract both foreign and local direct investment into the multi-billion-rand infrastructure programme will transform Rosslyn and adjacent areas into a massive industrial park for economic growth and job creation.

The planned development will include various nodes:

– logistics: which will support an advanced logistics and supply chain network;

– commercial and recreation: for retail and shopping malls, banks and restaurants;

– community and civic: where there will be housing, parks, public spaces and transport links;

– industrial: which will be the location of the factories and industrial sites.

The City has also prioritised critical infrastructure investments to support key industries, particularly the automotive sector in Rosslyn and the Waterloo Industrial Zone.

“A comprehensive public participation process has been followed and as part of the process, public comments have been addressed and incorporated into the plan.”

She said the master plan has also received consistent support from all departments within the metro.

She added that the Energy and Electricity Department has confirmed there is sufficient bulk capacity to support the development.

Also, as the metro is a major landowner in the area, the master plan provides a route for the strategic use of the metro’s assets for the benefit of residents.

“Tshwane is home to more than 4 million people and accounts for 25% of Gauteng’s R133-billion economy and about 9% of South Africa’s GDP.

She said unfortunately, more than one in three jobseekers in Tshwane are unable to find employment because jobs are not enough.

She said stimulating the economy and supporting the growth of business is critical to enabling jobs creation.

Mabotsa thanked the Council and residents of Tshwane for their support as they work on revitalising the economy of the capital city.

“We must ensure that more of our residents are given the chance to provide for their families through the dignity of employment.

The concept aims to emulate well-established automotive cities such as Shanghai in China, Autostad in Germany, and Toyota in Japan.



The Rosslyn Hub is critical for the future of the Gauteng automotive industry. Innovation & industrial development are a catalyst for the future of the City.

