Confirmed: Family of SA pilot found 71 years after his death in Korea

After more than seven decades of uncertainty, the family of 2nd Lieutenant Michael Coenraad Botha, a South African Air Force pilot who tragically lost his life during the Korean War in 1953, has been located.

This breakthrough comes as remains believed to be his have been discovered, with authorities now seeking DNA samples to confirm his identity and bring closure to a long-unsolved mystery.

The South African Researcher – Family History & Heritage Facebook Page posted the information and ask for assistance from the public to locate his family.

Rekord reported on this earlier this week, and his family immediately reached out to assist with the DNA samples.

Micheal C Botha said the death of his cousin, Michael Coenraad Botha, has been a family mystery for decades.

“His loss has been a family mystery for decades. His father was Barend Daniel, Uncle Danie, born in 190; myy father was Benjamin, born in 1924.

“They had a brother named Michael Coenraad, Uncle Mike. Their father was also Michael Coenraad. I was born in 1955 and named after my deceased grandfather and cousin.

“So, three of us carried our father and grandfather’s name. This is an incredible surprise.”

He said they all knew about the story but had a different version of what happened to him.

“I have known the story all my life; he was known as “Klein Mike ” in our Afrikaans family; I inherited the name after I was born in 1955.

“Our grandfather, for who we were named, passed away in 1955.

“The story as we have it is that the Sabres engine flamed out; he could not stretch the glide. He was ejected and went down into the mud – flats off the Korean coast. His parents were heartbroken, and his mother, Auntie Maggie, mourned all her life.”

Botha said his uncle had a sister, Amor, who was a music teacher in Witbank. The family is trying to reach her.

“There is more; our uncle Spike was a pilot in WW11. Our grandfather, Michael, who fought in the Boer war and was related to Louis Botha and lived in Sunnyside, refused to allow my father to join the SAAF. Then, he lost his grandson in the Korean War.”

Rekord spoke to Anne Lehmkuhl, the founder of the South African Researcher – Family History & Heritage.

“I just spoke to Michael; it was quite emotional and gave me goosebumps. He is very open to DNA tests and will get other cousins to test, too.

“His elderly mother was with him and still knew the pilot. I hope that the family finally gets closure on this mystery.”

She said the family would be put in contact with the correct people for the DNA tests to be conducted.

According to information on the South African Researcher – Family History & Heritage Facebook Page, Botha died on August 28, 1953, during the Korean War when his F-86 Sabre aircraft malfunctioned.

After reporting control issues, he ejected over land at 18,000 feet but was blown out to sea. Despite an intensive search, he was never found, and it is believed he either drowned or was caught in shallow waters.

