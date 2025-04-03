Have you seen this missing Pretoria man?

Police in Silverton are investigating a missing person’s case, after a 52-year-old man went missing on March 31.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Marinda Austin, Duan Maartens (52) was last seen leaving Aurina Ford in Silverton in a white Ford bakkie.

Austin said Maartens is still missing.

“Police are following all information and investigations are still ongoing.”

Maartens is described as 1.70m tall, with brown and grey hair and brown eyes.

According to the ICE community network, Maartens was wearing a blue denim with a greenish shirt when he disappeared.

ICE Network said Maartens’ cellphone is turned off and the vehicle tracker confirmed the last address in Port Shepstone in KwaZulu Natal.

Maartens’ best friend, Andries Joubert said the family is pleading for assistance to help locate Duan.

“He lives in Mountain View and his fiancé works in Silverton.”

Joubert appealed to the community for help.

“If you have any information that might help us track Maartens and bring him home safe please contact me on 079 875 1316.”

ALSO READ: Desperate search continues for missing 68-year-old Pretoria West man

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!