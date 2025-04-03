Health services disrupted following theft of Lethabong clinic equipment

Health services were impacted on March 31 at Ubuntu Clinic Plot 3 Donkerhoek, situated in Lethabong.

This comes after individuals broke into the facility and stole two computers on the day.

It is alleged that the Lethabong area had no electricity at the time.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Marinda Austin said police are investigating a case of business robbery.

Austin confirmed two computers and screens were stolen.

“No medication was stolen and the clinic is still operating,” said Austin.

Patients claimed they had to wait for hours for service and medication.

Others claimed security guards were in the guard room when the thieves broke into the facility.

According to Gauteng Health department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, the department was aware of the incident.

He said a case of burglary was opened with police.

Modiba said among the items stolen from the facility were a clinic date stamp, two HP desktop computers, and two emergency lights.

“Service delivery has not been interrupted,” said Modiba

He said patients who came for consultation on the day of the incident were assisted accordingly and the clinic continues to operate as per normal.

Last year in November, Nellmapius Clinic also suffered a blow after the theft of six computers, several headsets, and a set of keys, with which the thieves had further access to the clinic.

The burglary occurred in the early hours.

MMC for Health Tshegofatso Mashabela said: “We have been informed that unknown individuals unlawfully entered the clinic premises, resulting in a significant security breach.”

Mashabela said the burglars accessed the facility by climbing over the perimeter fence and breaking a small aluminium window in the back room.

Six computers, several headsets, and a set of clinic keys were taken.

In addition to the theft, three doors, including the one to the reception area, were damaged during this incident.

Mashabela said this burglary occurred despite the presence of two 24-hour security guards on site.

“It is deeply concerning to note that this marks the fifth burglary incident at the Nellmapius Clinic,” she said.

She said the metro has launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter to identify and apprehend those responsible and to prevent any future incidents.

Mashabela condemned the burglary and called upon the community to assist in the investigation.

“If anyone has any information that could help in identifying the culprits or recovering the stolen property, we urge you to come forward.”

She said clinics are essential for servicing the health needs of the community, and it is crucial that they remain secure and operational.

Mashabela said the Tshwane metro is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all healthcare facilities.

“We are currently reviewing our security protocols and will implement necessary enhancements to protect our clinics.

We appreciate the community’s support and co-operation in helping us maintain a secure and efficient healthcare environment.

Together we can overcome this challenge and continue to provide essential health services to the residents of Tshwane,” she concluded.

Austin said police pleaded with the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the arrests of the suspects by dialling 08600 10 111.

ALSO READ: Tshwane identifies sites for new waste sorting facilities to tackle illegal dumping

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!