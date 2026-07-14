Water supply interruption on July 15 to affect seven Pretoria east suburbs

Residents in seven Pretoria east suburbs are expected to experience a water supply interruption on July 15, as the Tshwane Metro undertakes planned maintenance on its water network.

The interruption, scheduled from 08:00–22:00, will allow the city to connect a newly installed pipeline to the existing water reticulation system supplying the Waterkloof East Reservoir supply zone.

The affected areas include Alphen Park, Brooklyn, Garsfontein 374-JR, Hazelwood, Maroelana, Maroelana Ext. 3 and Waterkloof.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the planned work forms part of the metro’s efforts to improve and maintain its water infrastructure.

“The City of Tshwane will carry out a tie-in connection of a newly installed pipeline to the existing water reticulation system in the Waterkloof East Reservoir supply zone.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank residents for their patience, understanding and continued co-operation,” said Mashigo.

Mashigo said residents are encouraged to use water sparingly throughout the interruption and to implement water-saving measures to minimise the impact.

He advised residents not to water gardens with hosepipes or sprinkler systems from 06:00–18:00, to avoid washing vehicles with hosepipes, and to refrain from filling swimming pools during the maintenance period.

Mashigo urged residents to report water-related incidents, including burst water pipes, blocked street sewers, and illegal water connections, through the metro’s customer care channels to ensure prompt attention.

He said the temporary interruption is necessary to complete the infrastructure upgrade and improve the reliability of the water supply in the affected areas.

Water supply is expected to be restored once the connection has been completed and the system has been safely recommissioned in the evening.

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