Metro denies non-functional robots in parts of east

East residents have been complaining about non-functional, damaged, and flashing traffic lights, and poles.

According to councillor Andrew Lesch, poles are damaged, and there is insufficient stock to replace them, particularly at the intersection of January Masilela Drive.

Lesch noted that there are many traffic lights that have not been replaced, citing three examples on Garstfontein Road entering Menlyn.

Despite these concerns, Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo claimed that the metro does not have any record of malfunctioning traffic signals reported on the mentioned roads.

Mashigo said January Masilela, Atterbury, Lynnwood and Mante roads were all functioning properly, except for some minor issues.

“Atterbury Road had the only recorded report, which was the timings in the morning peak at Atterbury Road and January Masilela Drive, which is currently receiving attention,” Mashigo said.

Regarding Lynnwood Road, Mashigo added that the only recorded report was electricity supply challenges on the signalised intersection of Lynnwood Road and Meadow Avenue.

“However, it has been escalated to the city’s Energy and Electricity Department to resolve the matter,” Mashigo said.

The metro attributed the damage to vandalism and cable theft, as well as damage to poles presumably caused by car accidents.

Mashigo said the metro’s internal traffic signal repair teams aim to repair intersections within four hours of being reported.

He said if the damage or outage is of limited scope, work is executed immediately. Alternatively, intersections are made safe, i.e. the damaged pole is isolated or a controller is placed in red flashing mode.

Mashigo added that larger repairs are then scheduled for later.

“The metro strives to complete repairs within two days if there are no other urgent call-outs,” he said.

“On average, there are around 10 call-outs per day, which render exact time frames difficult to predict for dedicated site repairs, and can only be performed as-and-when gaps permit.”

He said flashing traffic signals are attended to within four hours of being reported and dead signals caused by power failures or malfunctions are addressed interdepartmentally.

Mashigo added that damage to traffic signals caused by car accidents is isolated and made safe by internal teams within eight hours, formal repairs on-site can only be scheduled when gaps permit.

“Residents are informed about the status of traffic light repairs and maintenance in their areas as and when traffic signal faults are reported.”

Mashigo said the metro’s budget allocation for traffic light maintenance and repairs is less than R5-million per annum for covering around 1 000 intersections.

He explained that this equates to R5 112 per intersection, which is clearly insufficient.

“As an example, it costs around R6 000 to replace a single broken pole.

“The budget is earmarked to cater for minor damages or defects, not to cater for damages as a result of vandalism and theft of the traffic signal infrastructure.”

Mashigo added that reinstating a single intersection after vandalism costs around R600 000.

