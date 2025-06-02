Mamelodi family pleads for help to find missing loved one

The family of a 62-year-old man is pleading with the community for help to locate him, following his mysterious disappearance earlier last month.

Kima Bahula was last seen in the early hours of May 7, when he left his home in Mamelodi West D2 without informing his family.

According to his sister Shirley, they are not sure what he was wearing as he left.

She described her brother’s disappearance as deeply unsettling.

“We are all concerned as he is our only brother who is taking care of our family house in Mamelodi West,” she said.

Shirley added that the family has had a similar experience before.

“We just hope history does not repeat itself, as we once had a case like this where our uncle went missing, and to this day, no one knows where he is. Even today, we do not know what happened to him or where his remains are,” she explained.

She said her brother was not someone who went out much.

“We have another house in Senotlelo, so whenever he was not in Mamelodi, we would know he had gone there for a visit.”

She said the family has searched hospitals, as well as the places where her brother used to visit, with no success.

Investigating officer Sergeant Lesiba Mamabolo, from Mamelodi West police station, confirmed that a case of a missing person was opened.

“So far, we have not yet found any new leads,” said Mamabolo.

He said investigations for the missing person are still ongoing.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is urged to contact Sergeant Lesiba Mamabolo on 079 890 7096 or his sister on 071 795 6225.

