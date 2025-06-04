Snow expected in Gauteng next week

Pretoria residents should brace for a powerful cold front and possible cut-off low moving in over the next few days, with snow even expected in Gauteng early next week.

Vox Weather forecaster Michelle du Plessis said temperatures will drop below 20°C — around 18°C expected in Pretoria.

“It will also be windy tomorrow (Thursday) due to a high-pressure system following behind the front, bringing a chilly breeze.”

Here is map by SnowNews on where the snow is expected:

She said Wednesday will still be fairly mild, but tomorrow will be noticeably cooler due to a cold onshore flow of air behind a cold front.

“Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to recover to around 20°C, but a strong cold front is forecast to move across the country. Behind this front, there is a possibility that a strong cut-off low-pressure system could develop, which may bring rain to Gauteng on Monday.”

Du Plessis warned that the real cold is expected to reach Gauteng by Tuesday, with temperatures dropping to around 15°C.

“Forecast models currently suggest a possibility of snow falling in parts of Gauteng on Monday.

“However, it’s important to note that these models can change — we’ve seen in the past that snow is predicted one day and disappears from the forecast the next.”

Snow fell in Johannesburg in 2023 for the first time in over a decade despite the light snow that was expected last year.

