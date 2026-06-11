Another push for alleged corruption case against Modise

The DA has intensified its efforts to pursue an alleged corruption case against Tshwane deputy mayor and MMC of Finance Eugene Modise, submitting additional evidence to police as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations that he unlawfully benefited from municipal contracts.

Party officials met at the Pretoria Central police office with investigators to submit more information at their request and to provide supplementary documentation related to the case.

The DA said in a briefing beforehand it remains committed to ensuring accountability, transparency, and clean governance within the metro.

DA Shadow MMC for Finance, Jacqui Uys, said the party first exposed allegations that Modise had benefited from municipal contracts through interests linked to Triotec Protection Services.

According to Uys, the central issue extends beyond a failure to declare interests and concerns the continued financial relationship between the municipality and a company allegedly owned by the deputy mayor.

She said the DA partnered with attorney Gerrie Nel and his legal team to explore whether a criminal corruption case could be pursued and whether the matter involved more than a simple failure to declare interests.

This follows the metro’s investigation, which led to Modise having to forego two months’ salary starting in June.

Uys alleged that attempts to pursue the matter have faced obstacles since the case was first opened with the police.

She said the DA initially opened a criminal case in December last year, but later discovered that the case file had disappeared.

“I was also called by an investigator who found my number on the internet to say my ID had disappeared from the file, and my signature or my telephone was no longer on the file. I reopened the case,” she said.

According to Uys, the matter was subsequently transferred to the SAPS Commercial Crime Unit.

She claimed investigators from this unit at one stage considered closing the case because they allege they were unable to obtain information from the current administration.

“They wanted to nullify the case to say there is no case because they cannot get hold of the city manager,” she said.

Uys said the DA would continue applying pressure to ensure the investigation proceeds.

She said the additional evidence includes information previously gathered through investigations conducted by both the Public Protector and the metro.

She added that the DA wants the matter fully investigated by the police to establish accountability where public officials benefit from municipal funds without proper disclosure.

Uys also questioned what she described as ongoing protection of Modise within the current administration.

She noted that Modise had stepped aside from the ANC mayoral race and questioned whether other ANC leaders had adequately distanced themselves from the allegations against him.

“Modise is being protected. He has stepped aside from the mayoral race and now we have Aaron Maluleka as the current leader in the ANC mayoral race. He has not once spoken out against Modise and is the favourite to become the mayoral candidate for the ANC,” she said.

She further questioned whether the administration had done enough to address the matter.

“Why is the current administration continuing to protect Modise?”

The DA said it would continue working with Nel’s office and law enforcement authorities to ensure that the investigation is not abandoned.

The party maintains that public representatives must be held accountable where evidence suggests they have improperly benefited from public funds or abused their positions for personal gain.

Modise rejected the allegations and accused the DA of engaging in political point-scoring through its visit to Pretoria Central police station rather than focusing on governance and service delivery.

“It is rather unfortunate to use the police, which is going through difficulties in this election year,” he said to Rekord.

Modise said the DA’s actions reflected political desperation ahead of the battle for control of the metro.

“They have lost it and are irritating many people who are calling me about their actions. They are desperate and they know they will not come back to lead Tshwane,” he said.

He also linked the DA’s latest actions to recent scrutiny around Kleinfontein.

“This reactionary act is prompted by the visit to Kleinfontein, declared as a criminal enterprise by the court, which they have been hiding from the residents. Jacqui Uys was asked what she did with the debt of this illegal township, and she waffled and vacillated,” said Modise.

He maintained that law enforcement officials had not found evidence to support allegations of corruption against him.

“Fortunately, the police are aware of these nefarious attempts and have applied their wisdom and refused to be dragged into cheap politicking,” he said.

“I can confidently and with great conviction state that there is no corruption and wrongdoing. Today, when you want to tarnish a successful person’s image, you use the term allegations to create an unfounded impression.”

He said he remained focused on implementing the metro’s recently approved budget and improving service delivery.

“I am unfazed and actually more than focused on ensuring that the funded budget which passed council finds expression in the hearts of the residents and that they can see and feel service delivery in action,” he said.

Modise further defended the city’s recent financial performance.

“Our responsibility is to govern responsibly, manage public finances prudently and ensure that every rand entrusted to the metro delivers value to residents. While others focus on political point-scoring, we remain focused on service delivery, infrastructure investment and financial sustainability,” he said.

“The adoption of a second consecutive fully funded budget is not a political achievement; it is a governance achievement. It demonstrates stability, credibility and a commitment to restoring Tshwane’s long-term financial health. The beneficiaries of this work are the residents of our city.”

He said he would not be distracted by criticism.

“No amount of political noise, misinformation or personal attacks will deter me from implementing programmes that improve the quality of life of residents.”

The investigation remains ongoing, with police continuing to gather information relating to the allegations raised by the DA.

– Click here to listen to Jacqui Uys at Pretoria Central Police Station.

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