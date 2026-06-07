Police appeal for information following fatal Laudium shooting

Police have appealed to anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation of a Laudium murder to come forward and report it.

This is because there are currently no arrests made, and police are continuing their investigation into the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was discovered in an open veld in Laudium on June 1.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, members of Laudium SAPS were alerted at approximately 07:00 on June 1 to reports of a body lying in an open veld opposite Cuprine Street in Laudium.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered the body of an unknown white adult female. Preliminary observations revealed that the deceased had sustained two gunshot wounds to the head,” said Van Dyk.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and declared the woman dead.

Residents living near the area told police they heard gunshots at around 05:30 on Monday morning, but did not go outside to investigate.

The woman was later discovered in the veld, prompting a swift response from law enforcement officials.

Crime Scene Management experts attended the scene and conducted a thorough examination in an effort to gather evidence that could assist investigators.

Police collected possible clues and evidence as part of the ongoing murder investigation.

At this stage, the identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed, and no arrests have been made.

Van Dyk said detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and are following up on available leads.

“The identity of the deceased remains unknown, and investigations are continuing,” he said.

The motive for the killing has not yet been established, and police have not released any information regarding possible suspects.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation to come forward and report it to the nearest police station or contact the SAPS Crime Stop number.

Van Dyk said authorities remain focused on identifying the victim and determining exactly what transpired in the hours leading up to her death.

The case is being investigated as a murder, and police say all available leads are being pursued.

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