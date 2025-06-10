Akasia CPF leads way in combating xenophobia through community-based training

The Akasia Community Policing Forum (CPF) has taken proactive steps to address xenophobia and racial intolerance at grassroots level.

This is a bid to assist and support police with the issue of increasing migration and local resources such as community structures which have been stretched thin.

The aim is also to support local law enforcement agencies, which are increasingly encountering the fallout, rising mistrust and racially motivated incidents where violence flares up.

The CPF recently participated in a ground-breaking workshop designed to equip members with tools and knowledge needed to tackle these challenges head-on.

The workshop, funded by the Constitutionalism Fund, was part of a broader initiative that aligns with the objectives of South Africa’s National Action Plan (NAP) to Combat Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerances.

According to Project and Research Officer of the African Civilian Oversight Forum Vuyokazi Yokwe, this was prompted by escalating community tensions and the urgent need for prevention-based interventions that go beyond rhetoric and begin to address the structural drivers of intolerance.

“There was a clear gap in structured, practical interventions that equip community leaders with tools to proactively address xenophobia and racial division.

“Local CPFs had been reporting an increase in hate-related incidents, and the need for action was undeniable,” said Yokwe.

Akasia CPF was selected as a key participant because of its strategic role in local safety structures.

Yokwe said that as a trusted link between law enforcement and the community, CPFs are uniquely positioned to drive social cohesion from within.

“Their intimate understanding of local dynamics, coupled with their established presence, makes them ideal agents for promoting inclusivity and addressing the root causes of conflict.

“Unlike typical awareness campaigns, this workshop was specifically tailored for CPFs and designed with a focus on capacity building.”

The programme used adult-based learning techniques, including case studies, storytelling, role plays, and group problem-solving exercises.

These methods enabled CPF members to reflect on their own experiences, challenge preconceived notions, and co-create actionable solutions.

The training also drew from the ecological model of crime prevention, an approach that views violence and intolerance as outcomes of interconnected factors across individual, family, community, and societal levels.

This holistic lens helped participants identify how personal biases, social pressures, and structural inequalities contribute to xenophobia, and what multi-level strategies can be deployed in response.

Yokwe said real-life case scenarios were used to ensure relevance and emotional resonance, allowing members to engage deeply with the material.

“We’ve seen that immigration issues and safety concerns are interconnected.

“Future sessions should expand the reach of this work so more communities are empowered to respond to hate and discrimination with unity and purpose.”

