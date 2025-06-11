Strawberry Moon rises tonight – Dont miss it

Look to the southern horizon just after sunset tonight, June 11, to witness the lowest full moon in nearly 20 years, known as the Strawberry Moon.

Thanks to an orbital phenomenon called a major lunar standstill, the moon will rise unusually low in the sky — creating a dramatic and rare view for Southern Hemisphere skywatchers.

While the full moon technically reaches its peak at 09:44 South African time (SAST), it will appear full and bright when it rises after sunset tonight.

The best time to view it is shortly after moonrise, when it’s close to the horizon and often appears larger and more golden.

Despite its name, the Strawberry Moon has nothing to do with colour — it was originally named by the Algonquian people of North America, marking the brief wild strawberry harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere.

2025 Jun 11, 09:42 Sisters Moon

2025 Jul 10, 22:36 Meerkat Moon

2025 Aug 09, 09:48 Peace Moon

2025 Sep 07, 20:06 Spring Moon

2025 Oct 07, 05:48 Whale Moon

2025 Nov 05, 15:24 Milk Moon

2025 Dec 04, 01:18 Springbok Moon

The Centre for Astronomical Heritage (CfAH) identified 23 concepts (one for each first Full Moon in a calendar month plus one for a possible second Full Moon) representing essential cognates to “South Africa.”

“South Africans have been confused by these Full Moon names since wolves never roamed the South African shores and it does not snow in February.

“Not only are these names irrelevant in the South African context, but an opportunity to celebrate what is iconic and proudly South African is lost with each setting Full Moon.”

So step outside tonight, look to the southeast, and enjoy one of the lowest — and most photogenic — full moons of the decade.

Also read: Life-threatening warnings for snow, rain and gale-force winds issued

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!