Lynnwood Manor residents restore Alkantrant Park to its former glory

The once-overgrown and neglected Alkantrant Park in Lynnwood Manor has been revitalised through the determined efforts of local residents.

The rejuvenation of the park began in March, when concerned community members raised the alarm about its deteriorating condition.

Overgrown gardens, fallen trees, and heaps of refuse had turned the area into a dumping ground and potential safety hazard.

Fearing the park could attract crime and become a refuge for vagrancy, residents turned to local leaders for assistance.

Deputy Chair of the DA Ward 46 branch committee, Helen Alpino, took the lead and made the park’s revival her personal mission.

“The complaints underscored an urgent need for action,” Alpino said.

“We wanted to restore the park as a safe and welcoming space for everyone.”

Alpino worked closely with Ward Councillor Pieter van Heerden, Tshwane’s Urban Management, Parks Department and real estate investment trust ATTACQ.

She also engaged with stakeholders previously linked to the development of the precinct to help honour earlier commitments to the park’s upkeep.

According to Alpino, a co-ordinated clean-up effort was underway by May.

She said over several days, teams cleared fallen trees, removed invasive plant species, cleaned walkways, and hauled away truckloads of overgrowth and refuse.

“The grass was mowed, paths were made safe, and the park slowly began to regain its former charm.”

To support ongoing maintenance, a team of permanent gardeners has been deployed to the site, with daily litter collection now part of the routine upkeep.

Experts, including Sonja Hekman, Koketso Kekana, and Belinda Nyamande, also visited the park to provide training in indigenous plant care and ecological management.

Alpino said they committed to assisting with tree maintenance and periodic spraying to prevent regrowth from damaging paths.

“I’ve seen new faces in the park every day,” Alpino said.

“People are walking their dogs, jogging or simply enjoying their lunch breaks here again. It’s full of life and energy.”

She added that residents have expressed their gratitude for the transformation, noting the renewed sense of safety and pride the park now inspires.

Alpino said many also commended the security-focused upgrades that discourage littering and promote family-friendly use.

Encouraged by the project’s success, Alpino added that she plans to help revitalise other neglected public spaces across the community.

“My goal is to build partnerships between residents and local businesses to restore beauty and pride in our shared environment,” she said.

“This was proof that with a little collaboration and care, real change is possible.”

She added that the process was surprisingly smooth.

“We all shared a love for nature and a common goal, which is making our community better for everyone.”

