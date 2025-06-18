Mounting frustration as BRT project lags

The metro is facing growing frustration over the prolonged delays with the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line 2B expansion along Lynnwood Road.

Both residents and councillors are raising the alarm about the sluggish progress.

Line 2B of the A Re Yeng system starts at the N1 interchange on Atterbury Road, runs down Atterbury into Lynnwood Road and continues to Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Arcadia.

The route is seen as a vital link for east-west commuters, connecting suburbs, schools, universities, and business districts.

Ward councillor Siobhan Muller said the project, which was supposed to be completed in November 2024, appears to be going “backwards” rather than moving forward.

According to Muller, the physical building of the project began in 2023.

“For the last three months, it hasn’t just stagnated; it’s been going in reverse,” Muller said.

“There are ripple effects for everyone, from people trying to access the University of Pretoria to those commuting along Lynnwood Road or dropping children off at nearby schools.”

She said the construction delays were being compounded by issues around land expropriation, service relocations, and requests for project extensions.

“This project was meant to ease traffic and benefit the city, but we are now in June and nowhere near completion. It urgently needs to move faster.”

Echoing her concerns, DA councillor Dikeledi Selowa criticised the metro administration, calling the repeated delays a failure in governance.

“This project is only at 61% completion, even after a six-month extension,” Selowa said.

“It is clear that this administration has failed to properly finalise the expropriation process and relocation of services, leaving Tshwane exposed to potential legal action.”

According to Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the metro has now set a revised completion date of July 18.

However, he said the Roads and Transport Department is reviewing a report submitted by the project consultant, requesting yet another extension.

Mashigo identified the key causes of delay as land expropriation challenges and slow progress by the contractor.

He confirmed the current overall project progress at 62%, with some sections more advanced than others:

– King’s Highway culvert section: 83%

– Culvert upgrade: 90%

– Justice Mahomed intersection: 96%

– Lynnwood and Atterbury intersection: 46.8%

– University and Roper intersection: 25%

When asked about the status of land acquisition and service relocation, Mashigo said the expropriation process has been concluded.

“The city is currently processing compensation payments and negotiating remaining agreements.”

