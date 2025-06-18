Police probe murder after learner is fatally stabbed outside Pretoria school

Boschkop police in the east of Pretoria are currently investigating the murder of a Grade 11 learner who was stabbed to death, allegedly by a Grade 12 learner outside a school in Lethabong, an informal settlement in Donkerhoek.

The incident happened on Tuesday outside of the Lesedi Secondary School, according to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk.

The Gauteng Education Department confirmed the incident, saying police were investigating the tragic incident.

According to Van Dyk, Boschkop police arrived at the school to find the deceased, who was still alive at that time, lying on the ground with a stab wound to his stomach. Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident happened outside the school premises at around 12:35 on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that the 19-year-old learner was on his way home with a friend when he was attacked and stabbed,” explained Van Dyk.

He said, after the victim was stabbed, he managed to run back to school for help, and an ambulance was contacted by the school’s staff.

“The victim was later declared dead at Ubuntu Clinic at Lethabong, east of Pretoria,” he added. He said a case of murder was opened at Boschkop police for further investigations.

“No arrests have been made so far,” Van Dyk concluded.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said preliminary reports suggested the Grade 12 learner had not attended school that day but allegedly arrived after the school day had ended.

“Just as learners were boarding their scholar transports, the Grade 12 learner proceeded to attack and stab the Grade 11 learner just outside the school yard.”

Chiloane said he was deeply saddened by this tragic incident.

“In response, the Gauteng Department of Education has dispatched a team of psychologists and our School Safety Unit to the school to provide trauma counselling to affected learners and educators, while strengthening safety interventions at the school. No child should ever lose their life in the pursuit of education. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and the school community during this incredibly painful time,” Chiloane said.

