Pretoria matric learner stabs Grade 11 learner to death

A Grade 11 learner died after being fatally stabbed outside Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong, an informal settlement in Donkerhoek, on June 17.

According to the education department, the perpetrator was allegedly a Grade 12 learner from the same school.

MEC for Education Matome Chiloane said police were currently investigating the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Chiloane said preliminary reports suggest that the Grade 12 learner did not attend school that day but allegedly arrived when school came out.

He added that just as learners were boarding their scholar transports, the Grade 12 learner proceeded to stab the Grade 11 learner just outside the school yard.

“The victim was rushed to Lethabong Healthcare Clinic, where he was sadly certified dead on arrival,” Chilaone explained.

He said he was deeply saddened by this tragic incident.

“In response, the Gauteng Department of Education has dispatched a team of psychologists and our School Safety Unit to the school to provide trauma counselling to affected learners and educators, while strengthening safety interventions at the school.”

He said the department is heartbroken by this senseless act of violence.

“No child should ever lose their life in the pursuit of education. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and the school community during this incredibly painful time.”

He further said the department strongly condemns all forms of violence in and around schools, particularly by learners.

“Our schools must remain spaces of learning, safety, and hope, not breeding grounds for brutality and violence. Learners must understand that violence has life-altering consequences. Such actions will not only remove you from the classroom, but may ultimately place you behind bars,” said Chiloane.

Police are yet to comment on the incident.

