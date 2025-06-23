Local church blesses Leeuwfontein residents with massive outreach

More than 200 families from Leeuwfontein informal settlement in the far east of Mamelodi were blessed on Saturday with heart-warming donations to keep warm in winter.

The donations were made by Omnipresent International Ministries through the church’s massive soup kitchen outreach programme held at Leeuwfontein sports ground on Saturday.

Bishop Basani Madiseng said the aim was to provide people with clothes for the winter ahead, blankets, a warm cup of soup, a meal and packs of sanitary pads for girls to take home, as well as prayer.

Madiseng said the massive outreach programme was part of the church’s mandate of taking care of the needy.

“We went to Leeuwfontein informal settlement to engage with the community, feed the needy with spiritual and physical food. We prepared hot soup with pap, clothed them, prayed for them, led them to God and gave them blankets for them to be warm this winter,” said Madiseng.

She said the outreach is an ongoing programme, which started in 2016, buying school uniforms for the needy and feeding them.

The soup kitchen started with prayer and praise, sharing of their testimonies and thanking God for the changes in their lives.

“We have seen school children being encouraged to go to school because they also had decent uniforms like other children and sanitary pads,” said Madiseng.

“We have learnt that many students dropped out of school because of a lack of proper uniforms, but since we extended our hand as a ministry to assist where we could, the hopeless’ hope was restored, and for that, we thank God.

“As a ministry, we believe we need to make a difference in our communities by taking care of each other.”

She also said the church was launched in 2015 and has been ordained by God to take care of the needy and bring hope to the hopeless.

“Our vision is found in Psalm 82:3-4: ‘Defend the poor and fatherless; Do justice to the afflicted and needy. Deliver the poor and needy; free them from the hand of the wicked’,” she said.

The church members donated money in support of the soup kitchen, clothes and sanitary pads, because they saw many homeless people and vulnerable families going hungry.

The next outreach programme is to donate school shoes to one of the schools that the church has adopted.

The church is situated at Leeuwfontein Heights Plot 148-149 at Baviaanspoort Road. Anyone who wants to help with donations can contact Pastor Basani Madiseng on 072 184 7288.

