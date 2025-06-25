Have you seen Celeste or Shadow? Family appeals for help

The search for missing Pretoria woman Celeste van Aswegen and her dog Shadow has intensified as days pass with no sign of the pair.

the 53-year-old Celeste was last seen around 5 pm on Saturday, 21 June 2025, near the Menlyn Shopping Centre on Atterbury Road, driving a 2014 sea grey Volkswagen Amarok double-cab bakkie with registration DD86HXGP.

She was believed to be heading to Lanseria after visiting her ex-husband, the last person to see her.

Family members say they are growing increasingly concerned, especially as Celeste is believed to be in a fragile mental state. Friends, relatives, and volunteers have launched an extensive search effort.

Her ex-husband, who has been assisting in the search, says he was shocked to learn that some members of the public suspect he may be involved in her disappearance.

“I’m not worried about public perception,” he said. “I just want to find her.”

By Wednesday, the family had called in the services of well-known private investigator Mike Bolhuis to assist with the case as sleep-deprived loved ones continued their desperate efforts to find her.

Celeste is approximately 1.76m tall, weighs around 70kg, and has light blond hair with highlights. She has visible scratch marks on her lower left arm. At the time of her disappearance, she was Her black dog, Shadow, was reportedly in the vehicle with her.

A missing person case has been opened with Garsfontein SAPS, and authorities are appealing to anyone who may have seen Celeste, her vehicle, or her dog to come forward.

When reporting a loved one missing, it’s crucial to provide clear and detailed information to assist search teams and authorities. Paul Visser from the Pretoria ICE Community Network shared the following checklist of essential details that should be included in a missing person’s report:

Start by stating the location where the person was last seen and their full name and age. Include a physical description such as height, weight, hair colour, and eye colour. Describe the clothing they were last seen wearing as accurately as possible.

It’s also important to note the exact time and place they were last seen, as well as whether a missing person case number has been opened. Indicate if their cellphone is on or off, and whether there is any tracking device in their vehicle. If the missing person has a known medical condition, this must be clearly stated.

Finally, provide a short summary of the circumstances surrounding their disappearance—for example, their destination, who they were with, or any unusual behaviour prior to going missing.

Sharing complete and accurate information from the start can make a vital difference in locating a missing person quickly and safely.

