Still no sign of Celeste or Shadow as search enters fifth day

The search for Celeste van Aswegen and her dog Shadow has now entered its fifth day, with no confirmed sightings or leads since the Pretoria woman disappeared on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Celeste was last seen around 5pm near Menlyn Shopping Centre on Atterbury Road, driving a 2014 sea grey Volkswagen Amarok double-cab bakkie with registration number DD86HXGP. She was believed to be heading to Lanseria after visiting her ex-husband, who remains the last known person to see her.

Concern continues to grow among family and friends, who say Celeste may have been in a fragile mental state at the time of her disappearance. Loved ones and community members have been conducting searches and sharing her information widely online in hopes of generating new leads.

By Wednesday, the family had brought in well-known private investigator Mike Bolhuis and his team to assist in the case. Despite these efforts, there has been no trace of Celeste, Shadow, or the vehicle she was driving.

At the time she went missing, Celeste was wearing light-coloured casual pants and a short-sleeved shirt. Her dog, a black German Shepherd mix, was reportedly with her in the vehicle.

A missing person case remains open with Garsfontein SAPS, and police continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.

If you have seen Celeste, her vehicle, or her dog, please get in touch with Garsfontein SAPS on 012 472 0144 or reach out via the numbers below:

Werner: 082 852 4036

Wim: 083 212 0973

Please share this information to help widen the search. Every sighting or tip could make a difference.

When reporting a loved one missing, it’s crucial to provide clear and detailed information to assist search teams and authorities. Paul Visser from the Pretoria ICE Community Network shared the following checklist of essential details that should be included in a missing person’s report:

Start by stating the location where the person was last seen and their full name and age. Include a physical description such as height, weight, hair colour, and eye colour. Describe the clothing they were last seen wearing as accurately as possible.

It’s also important to note the exact time and place they were last seen, as well as whether a missing person case number has been opened. Indicate if their cellphone is on or off, and whether there is any tracking device in their vehicle. If the missing person has a known medical condition, this must be clearly stated.

Finally, provide a short summary of the circumstances surrounding their disappearance—for example, their destination, who they were with, or any unusual behaviour prior to going missing.

Sharing complete and accurate information from the start can make a vital difference in locating a missing person quickly and safely.

