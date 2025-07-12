Centurion teen’s heartfelt songs reach thousands

The journey from hosting home concerts to having thousands of plays on a music streaming platform has been remarkable according to Centurion singer, Jade Nova.

In a recent interview with Rekord, the 18-year-old artist from Doringkloof revealed that music has always been more than just a passion; it is her purpose.

She recalled choreographing performances with her brother as a child, staging mini-concerts for their parents, in exchange for Pokémon or Lego time with him.

“We’d rehearse all week, I’d dress him up, and we’d put on shows in the living room. My parents always cheered us on as if we were on the biggest stage,” she said.

Nova said that she was raised in a music-loving home by her two moms, with her earliest memories being filled with car sing-alongs and dance parties to 2010s pop icons such as Katy Perry, Pitbull, Shakira, and Taylor Swift.

“I’ve wanted to be a singer for as long as I can remember. It has always been my one dream.”

At the age of 11, Nova began formal vocal training with her coach, Angie Bouwer, at Little Bird Vocal Academy.

There, Bouwer helped her build stage confidence by encouraging her to participate in annual Eisteddfod performances.

“Angie was the sweetest and most supportive person. She helped me find my voice and believe in myself at a young age.”

However, it was not until Nova was 16 that she took her first real step into the music industry by writing her debut single, “Roses”, a raw pop ballad inspired by her first heartbreak.

“I wrote the lyrics, and a boy in my school helped me bring it to life on the piano. I organised a fundraiser at school to pay for the production,” she added.

Nova noted that her music is deeply influenced by various pop artists, including Lana Del Rey.

She shared that while writing “Roses”, she spent hours listening to albums by Lana and Olivia Rodrigo, that helped her process her emotions.

“One of the biggest milestones that has helped me in my music career was being invited to the Afri-Indie and Aitsa Awards show, where I won Best Single of the Year for under 18s,” said Nova.

“I did not expect to win because it was not the style I wanted to pursue long-term, but it opened doors and gave me confidence.”

The award, achieved in 2024, helped her connect with industry professionals and encouraged her to keep chasing her dreams.

Her latest single, “Rocketman”, marks a new chapter in her music career.

The song is an energetic and sweet track with lyrics about heartbreak and jealousy.

“I thought I had moved on from someone, but then I saw him with someone new. Writing “Rocketman” helped me understand and express those feelings honestly.”

Rather than suppressing difficult emotions like jealousy, sadness, and pettiness, Nova embraces them in her music.

“These feelings are real, and I wanted to write a song where people could feel them freely and know they are not alone,” she said.

Nova believes the final line of the song is the most important part.

“It means that even if someone treats you like you do not matter, you were already a star before them, and you still are. They do not define your value.”

“Rocketman” debuted on June 4 with over 4 500 streams and was featured on five Spotify editorial playlists on its release day.

This was a significant step up from the 150 streams Nova’s debut single received.

“It showed me that persistence pays off. I always tell other young artists to keep going, even if their first releases do not get a lot of attention. Consistency is key,” she said.

“Post your TikToks, be yourself, and do not be afraid to be a little cringy. It all helps you grow.”

Although she has not yet made a full music video, Nova created professional-looking video clips for TikTok to promote her single.

“We used what we had to make something that looks like a music video, and it has worked well. I love storytelling and visuals, so maybe I will do a full video in the future.”

Balancing school and music is not easy for Nova, who is completing her matric year.

“I keep myself organised with a calendar and plan everything. My friends and family keep me grounded and help me stay focused,” she said.

Nova hopes to begin performing live more often and is currently looking for a guitarist to join her band.

