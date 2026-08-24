Residents saddle up for fun-filled festival

Residents gathered at Rietondale High School on Saturday for the school’s second annual Moot Volhard Fees/Perseverance Festival, bringing together food, entertainment, fundraising and family activities.

The festival aims to bring the community together while raising funds for the school.

School Governing Body liaison officer Nanette Taylor said the festival was launched last year and has continued to grow as a community initiative.

“This is basically an event for the community. We really want to get the community together, sell some nice food and goodies, and raise funds for the school,” said Taylor.

This year’s festival featured a range of activities, including camel and pony rides, an animal show, Fear Factor, food stalls and entertainment.

A blood drive was also held throughout the day, allowing community members to donate blood while attending the festival.

Taylor said organisers had made a deliberate effort to bring organisations into the event that could offer more than entertainment.

The South African Air Force and bikers were among those participating, while the fire brigade also attended.

According to Taylor, the Air Force’s involvement was to expose young people and community members to possible career opportunities.

“We’re trying to not only make this a market and food day. We’re trying to make it educational as well, so it’s all in one and it’s for the community,” she said.

The festival was held alongside the school’s rugby 7s tournament, which saw schools from across Pretoria taking part over the weekend.

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