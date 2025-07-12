One million trees campaign kicks off at Botanical Gardens

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) recently launched its One Million Trees campaign at the National Botanical Gardens.

Led by Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts, various stakeholders attended the July 7 launch.

It followed the One Employee, One Tree launch at the DFFE Head Office in April.

“The country has borne the brunt of climate change and the resultant devastation it causes in communities and economies. We have witnessed fires, deadly heatwaves, heavy rains, floods, and prolonged droughts. These events underscore our shared vulnerability, but also our shared responsibility to act, to adapt, and to do so in a way that leaves no one behind,” Swarts said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that 10 million trees, comprising 60% fruit and 40% indigenous, be planted in the country over five years, ending in 2026.

Among others, attendees included:

– Deputy Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Mapaseka Steve Letsike

– Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Eritrea, HE Mr Salih Omar Abdu

– High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, HE Mr Malik Muhammad Farooq

– His Majesty Morena Moremoholo Motebang Mopeli of the Bakoena Royal House (Qwaqwa).

The DFFE plans to use the campaign to create employment opportunities through tree planting and tackle the high cost of living by integrating fruit trees into food security efforts.

“Tree planting is one of the mitigating factors that are recommended to slow down this environmental threat. It is for this reason that the department is pursuing the co-ordination and implementation of the National Greening Programme,” Swarts stated.

She said that if trees that are suitable for a particular area are planted, and we continue working with researchers, the battle against climate change will slowly be won.

The DFFE has developed a list of suitable trees that can be planted in different provinces and climate zones.

They have also developed a database of nurseries where trees will be sourced through the QR system developed to access the pledge form and the catalogue of the nurseries.

Swarts said, “We have made a provision to accommodate those sponsors who intend to contribute trees. The South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) has designated spaces to be used as a tree bank, where the donated trees will be stored.

“The donated trees will be stored at the 11 National Botanical Gardens across the country and DFFE nurseries, while we are finalising logistics for the one million trees planting day, September 24.

We are dedicating that day to planting trees across the country, as we commemorate Heritage Day.”

The department has also identified spaces where trees will survive for generations, and the trees will be planted there.

These are areas where most of the requirements to plant and care for trees, such as availability of water, dedicated people to take care of the trees, security or fencing, are met.

These include public institutions, early childhood development centres, churches, schools, police stations, clinics, some low-cost housing units, and many other places.

To date, a list of sites where trees will be planted has been developed and is being refined as input from stakeholders is gathered.

Swarts closed off with a quote from the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, Kenyan Wangari Maathai: “When we plant trees, we plant the seeds of peace and hope.”

