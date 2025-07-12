Woman saved from jumping off a Centurion bridge

A woman’s life was saved on Friday afternoon when she attempted to jump off the Lenchen Road bridge over the N14 in Centurion, but was stopped just in time by a quick-thinking bystander and a coordinated response from emergency services.

The Pretoria ICE Community Network said they received a call at about 16:26.

“We received a call about a woman attempting to jump off the Lenchen Road bridge over the N14 highway in Centurion.”

Conrad and his wife, Shannon from MLC Roadside Assistance, intervened, kept her calm and held her to prevent the woman from jumping. Police and emergency services arrived swiftly to take over, ensuring the 23-year-old woman was safely restrained and received immediate care before being handed over to her family.

It said family members took the woman home, and EMS Chaplaincy and Trauma Support assisted the family.

“We extend special thanks to Secure Fire, SAPS, Wierdabrug CPF, ICE Dispatch, MonitorNet, and EMS Chaplaincy TS for their assistance.”

This comes exactly one week after an elderly woman tragically lost her life after allegedly jumping from the Atterbury bridge onto the N1 southbound in Pretoria.

The woman sustained critical injuries in the fall. She was transported to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries shortly after admission.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a mental health professional or contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) Suicide Crisis Helpline at 0800 567 567 or SMS 31393. Support is available, and you don’t have to face it alone.

