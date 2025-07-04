Elderly woman dies after jumping from Atterbury bridge on N1

An elderly woman who was rushed to hospital in critical condition on Friday morning after allegedly jumping from the Atterbury bridge onto the N1 southbound in Pretoria has died shortly after her arrival at the hospital.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) the elderly woman allegedly jumped from the Atterbury bridge over the N1 southbound in Pretoria just before 11:00 on Friday morning.

“On arrival, VEMRU assisted private ambulance services in stabilizing the woman, who sustained critical injuries in the fall. She was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.”

VEMRU said the South African Police Service (SAPS) was also on scene to assist with the incident.

A reliable source has since confirmed that the woman succumbed to her injuries shortly after being admitted to the hospital.

Paul Visser from the Pretoria ICE Community Network said traffic on the N1 southbound was heavily backed up for hours due to the incident.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a mental health professional or contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) Suicide Crisis Helpline at 0800 567 567 or SMS 31393. Support is available, and you don’t have to face it alone.

VEMRU, a registered non-profit and public benefit organisation, provides free medical, trauma, and mental health emergency response services in Pretoria. The team relies entirely on donations and sponsorships to keep operating and encourages the public to support their vital work.

