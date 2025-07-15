Here is when the winter school holiday will end

After a three-week winter break, schools are set to reopen on Tuesday, 22 July, following the official holiday closure on Friday, 27 June.

While many learners stayed home even earlier after completing exams — effectively extending their holiday — it’s back to the books next week.

For matriculants, however, the break was anything but restful, with many attending extra classes to prepare for the upcoming trial examinations in the third term.

Here are terms set out:

Te pressure is mounting fast: trial exams are just weeks away, usually starting in late August or early September, serving as a crucial rehearsal for the final exams. Schools will then close for the December holidays on Wednesday, December 10, marking the end of the fourth and final term. Learners and parents are urged to gear up for the busy months ahead.

With just 100 days until the start of the 2025 Matric examinations, the thousands of students expected to write are expected to buckle down and study.

