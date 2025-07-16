These streets will be affected by a march now

Motorists in Pretoria are urged to plan ahead as several major streets will be closed today due to a march by the Kings of Basotho Lands Tribe to the Union Buildings.

Here’s what you need to know and which routes to avoid.

According to the Tshwane Metro Police Communication Unit (TMPD) the Kings of Basotho Lands Tribe will be handing over a memorandum to the office of the President.

“The marchers will gather at the Old Putco Depot in Marabastad from 10:00 and proceed to the Union Buildings.”

Here is the route of the march:

From the gathering point, they will join Struben Street, then turn right onto Sophy de Bruyn Street, then turn left onto Madiba Street, and proceed until they reach the Union Buildings.

They are expected to disperse from the Union Buildings by 13:30.

The following streets will be affected:

Struben Street

Kgosi Mampuru Street

Sophy de Bruyn Street

Madiba Street

Bosman Street

Thabo Sehume Street

Paul Kruger Street

Lillian Ngoyi Street

Nelson Mandela Drive

Steve Biko Road

Hamilton Street

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as:

Francis Baard Street

Nana Sita Street

Park Street

Stanza Bopape Street

The Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police Service officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.

