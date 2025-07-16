News

These streets will be affected by a march now

Several streets in Pretoria will be affected by a march by the Kings of Basotho Lands Tribe. Here is the list of affected streets.

8 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Here's what you need to know and which routes to avoid. Photo: Stock

Motorists in Pretoria are urged to plan ahead as several major streets will be closed today due to a march by the Kings of Basotho Lands Tribe to the Union Buildings.

Here’s what you need to know and which routes to avoid.

According to the Tshwane Metro Police Communication Unit (TMPD) the Kings of Basotho Lands Tribe will be handing over a memorandum to the office of the President.

“The marchers will gather at the Old Putco Depot in Marabastad from 10:00 and proceed to the Union Buildings.”

Here is the route of the march:

From the gathering point, they will join Struben Street, then turn right onto Sophy de Bruyn Street, then turn left onto Madiba Street, and proceed until they reach the Union Buildings.

They are expected to disperse from the Union Buildings by 13:30.

The following streets will be affected:

  • Struben Street
  • Kgosi Mampuru Street
  • Sophy de Bruyn Street
  • Madiba Street
  • Bosman Street
  • Thabo Sehume Street
  • Paul Kruger Street
  • Lillian Ngoyi Street
  • Nelson Mandela Drive
  • Steve Biko Road
  • Hamilton Street

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as:

  • Francis Baard Street
  • Nana Sita Street
  • Park Street
  • Stanza Bopape Street

The Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police Service officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
