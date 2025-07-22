Duo to appear in court in theft of water meters case

Two men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested for the possession of suspected stolen water meters on the weekend in Akasia.

The duo is expected to appear before the Pretoria North Magistrates’ Court on July 22.

According to police, theft of water meters is being highlighted as part of a growing trend of infrastructure-related crimes plaguing the north of Pretoria.

Pretoria North police spokesperson, Sergeant Tumisang Moloto, said the arrest took place on July 19, during a routine patrol by sector policing members along Willem Cruywagen Street.

Moloto said the officers spotted two men carrying large bags.

“A stop-and-search was immediately conducted. Upon searching the bags, police discovered multiple water meters and tools believed to be used to dismantle the infrastructure.

“When questioned, the suspects failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the items in their possession,” he said.

Police arrested the duo on the spot for possession of suspected stolen property.

Moloto said the case has since been handed over to investigators, and further charges could follow if the suspects are linked to any other infrastructure-related crimes in the area.

Pretoria North police said the theft of water meters has become a common issue in the region, contributing to unnecessary service disruptions.

Acting station commander Lieutenant Colonel Theunis Smit welcomed the arrest and praised the vigilance of the officers involved in the operation.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining visibility and strong sector policing to curb the ongoing theft of essential public infrastructure.

He further appealed to members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, especially individuals seen tampering with public infrastructure such as fire hydrants, water meters or electrical boxes.

The suspects are currently being held at the Pretoria North police station, pending their formal appearance in court.

Police investigations are ongoing, and the authorities are working to determine whether the recovered water meters were reported stolen.

ALSO READ: World Brain Day: More than 40% of dementia cases can be prevented

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!