Ex-police officer and three others remain behind bars for alleged murder of popular Pretoria DJ

The case against four men linked to the murder of popular South African DJ and Pretoria businessman Oupa Sefoka, known as ‘DJ Sumbody’, has been postponed to July 29.

The four men arrested include Sandton businessman Katiso Molefe (61), former police detective Michael Pule Tau (55), Tiego Floyd Mabisela (45), and Musa Kekana, who made their first appearance at the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Phindi Mjondwane, said the case was postponed to allow the state time to profile the accused, who have applied for bail.

Mjondwane said the men were arrested in connection with the killing of DJ Sumbody, who was killed in a rain of bullets in Woodmead on November 20, 2022.

She said Mabusela and Kekana were already in custody for a separate case involving the attempted murder of actress and media personality Tebogo Thobejane. She is also an ex-lover of controversial businessman Vusi ‘Cat’ Matlala, and they are linked to the current charges.

Mjondwane added that the accused were arrested following allegations that they are hitmen, one of them allegedly ordering the murder of Sefoka.

“The shooting resulted in the deaths of Sefoka, Sibusiso Walter Mkoena and Sandile Shawn Myeza. Two victims died at the scene, while the third was hospitalised and later died,” she explained.

Mjondwane also said the accused face charges of three counts of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“Separately, the state added another accused in the attempted murder case of Thobejane. Nthabiseng Nzama, now accused number five, is alleged to have facilitated fund transfers between accounts, fully aware that the money originated from criminal activity.”

Mjondwane said Nzama made her first court appearance and was granted bail of R10 000. Her case was postponed to August 26, when she will appear with her co-accused.

The Sefoka family have requested privacy and space during this difficult time.

In a statement by the Be a Sumbody Foundation, the family acknowledged and welcomed the arrest of the suspects linked to the murder of DJ Sumbody.

“We extend our gratitude to the SAPS, Gauteng Organised Crime Unit, and the Political Task Team for their relentless effort to pursue justice.”

The family said they remain hopeful for a thorough legal process.

“We thank South Africans for their support, prayers and unwavering love. The development of the arrest marks a critical step towards justice, and the family is reliving the trauma of Oupa’s untimely death.”

ALSO READ: Tshwane metro pushes Lynnwood BRT contractor for revised timelines

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!