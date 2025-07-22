Breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder: Suspects to appear in court

Four suspects are scheduled to appear in court on July 22 for the alleged killing of popular Pretoria DJ and businessman, Oupa John Sefoka, also known as ‘DJ Sumbody’.

The group faces charges that include murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The SAPS Political Killings Task Team made this breakthrough almost three years after Sefoka was killed in a hail of bullets in November 2022.

He was coming from a gig in Woodmead when he and his security detail were allegedly ambushed near the Engen Woodlands in Sandton.

Sefoka was a renowned South African DJ, radio personality, and successful co-owner of the restaurant and entertainment bar Ayepyep in Cape Town, Top-Notch restaurant in Pretoria, and other ventures.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said on June 21 that the team arrested four men, between 45 and 60, in connection with the murder of Sefoka.

Mathe stated that the Gauteng Organised Crime Detectives worked on the case, and later called in the SAPS Political Killings Task Team to assist them.

“The arrests were all effected in Gauteng on Monday afternoon. Three of the suspects are believed to be hitmen, and one is believed to have ordered the hit on the DJ,” she explained.

Mathe said the weapon allegedly used in the commission of the crime was seized and has since been linked to other murders.

“All four suspects are in police custody and are expected to appear in court,” she added.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, has welcomed the latest breakthrough by the SAPS Political Killings Task Team, working closely with Gauteng Organised Crime Detectives.

Masemola said that this is a significant breakthrough that will hopefully provide closure to families involved.

“Well done to the teams that have been piecing together evidence since November 2022. This is a culmination of hard work and dedication to justice. This is one of those complex cases that our teams needed to take their time in ensuring a thorough investigation so that we could ultimately bring a strong case before court,” said Masemola.

