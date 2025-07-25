Should Centurion be declared a disaster area? 64 sinkholes reported

Should Centurion be declared a disaster area? With 64 sinkholes already reported — and a map revealing their spread — pressure is mounting on the metro to act before tragedy strikes.

This comes after Wesley Jacobs, VF Plus Councillor, said Centurion in the Tshwane metro must be declared a disaster area after yet another sinkhole appeared in Lyttelton on Sunday.

“There are currently 64 sinkholes in Centurion, highlighting the urgent need to rehabilitate the area and maintain or replace water and sewerage infrastructure.

“The latest sinkhole in Jade Avenue, Lyttelton, was caused when tree roots grew through an asbestos water pipe, leading to an underground water leak in a resident’s yard.”

He said metro teams are currently working on a bypass system to restore the water supply.

“The VF Plus has advised the metro’s department of roads to close off Jade Avenue in case the road structure has also been damaged underneath.

The party has also requested a meeting with Mayor Dr Hazel Moya to discuss the ongoing issues surrounding decaying infrastructure, as well as a motion submitted to the council on May 29 addressing this matter.

“During that council meeting, a petition with 3,500 signatures was submitted, demanding that Centurion be declared a disaster area to unlock funding from the national and Gauteng provincial disaster funds.”

Jacobs said the sinkholes in Centurion — located on dolomitic ground — are mainly caused by water and sewerage leaks.

“The VF Plus will continue to apply pressure on the metro to declare the area a disaster zone, as the municipality does not have the funds to replace ageing infrastructure or rehabilitate the sinkholes.

“This cannot be delayed until lives are lost.”

Here is a map of where the sinkholes in Centurion have been reported:

Earlier this year, Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Jacob Mamabolo, visited Centurion to assess the most critically affected areas.

In May, the City of Tshwane declared the presence of 63 sinkholes a disaster, attributing the situation to historical underinvestment in infrastructure.

“At this stage, we’ve prioritized public safety by cordoning off affected areas and ensuring that residents continue to have access to essential services such as water and electricity,” said MMC Morodi.

“We’re grateful for the support of the provincial government, as significant funding will be required to address this crisis.”

Morodi said one of the most active and dangerous sinkholes in Centurion first emerged in January 2025.

It was triggered by a failed stormwater drainage system. A blocked stormwater pipe caused water to overflow through manholes and onto surrounding surfaces.

At the same time, leaking sewage contributed to underground erosion, eventually compromising the stability of the area and causing the ground to collapse.

MEC Mamabolo emphasised the geological challenges inherent in dolomitic areas such as Centurion, which are naturally prone to sinkhole formation.

“Like Merafong, which we visited last week, Centurion’s dolomitic ground requires continuous monitoring and proactive infrastructure management. Smart, long-term interventions are critical if we are to protect communities and prevent future disasters,” Mamabolo said.

Residents are urged to stay clear of cordoned-off zones and report any signs of ground instability to city authorities.