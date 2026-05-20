Pretoria to face 10-hour power outage in these areas on Saturday

Pretoria residents in several suburbs will experience a planned 10-hour power outage on Saturday as the City of Tshwane carries out urgent maintenance and repairs on a key electricity supply line feeding the Waltloo and Rooival substations.

According to a statement by the municipality, the City of Tshwane’s Energy and Electricity Business Unit will switch off a 132 kV Line 1 that supplies the Waltloo and Rooival Substations.

“The shutdown will allow the city’s technical services and primary distribution teams to carry out urgent maintenance and repairs on the affected line. “This proactive measure is aimed at preventing major breakdowns and improving the reliability and stability of the City of Tshwane’s electrical network.”

Power supply to the following areas will be interrupted for 10 hours from 08h00 until 18h00:

Silverton

Nellmapius Extensions 1 and 4

Eersterust

Silvertondale

East Lynne

Queenswood

Waverley

Kliner Park

Koedoespoort Industrial

Transnet works

“The City of Tshwane apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may be caused as a result of the above-mentioned work.”

“Customers are urged to treat all electrical installations as live throughout the duration of the interruption.”

To report power outages, consumers must contact our customer care centre on 012 358 9999 and choose option 3 or SMS the word “power” followed by the account number to 082 612 0333 or 44676.

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