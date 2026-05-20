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Pretoria to face 10-hour power outage in these areas on Saturday

Several areas of Pretoria will be without electricity for 10 hours on Saturday due to urgent maintenance on a key power supply line.

6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pretoria to face 10-hour power outage in these areas on Saturday
Pretoria residents will face a 10-hour power outage in these areas on Saturday. Photo: Stock

Pretoria residents in several suburbs will experience a planned 10-hour power outage on Saturday as the City of Tshwane carries out urgent maintenance and repairs on a key electricity supply line feeding the Waltloo and Rooival substations.

According to a statement by the municipality, the City of Tshwane’s Energy and Electricity Business Unit will switch off a 132 kV Line 1 that supplies the Waltloo and Rooival Substations.

“The shutdown will allow the city’s technical services and primary distribution teams to carry out urgent maintenance and repairs on the affected line.

“This proactive measure is aimed at preventing major breakdowns and improving the reliability and stability of the City of Tshwane’s electrical network.”

Power supply to the following areas will be interrupted for 10 hours from 08h00 until 18h00:

  • Silverton
  • Nellmapius Extensions 1 and 4
  • Eersterust
  • Silvertondale
  • East Lynne
  • Queenswood
  • Waverley
  • Kliner Park
  • Koedoespoort Industrial
  • Transnet works

“The City of Tshwane apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may be caused as a result of the above-mentioned work.”

“Customers are urged to treat all electrical installations as live throughout the duration of the interruption.”

To report power outages, consumers must contact our customer care centre on 012 358 9999 and choose option 3 or SMS the word “power” followed by the account number to 082 612 0333 or 44676.

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6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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