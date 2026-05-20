Metro police reaches out to Mamelodi children

The TMPD used Child Protection Month to support children from the Bophelong Children Centre in Mamelodi through its ‘Adopt an Orphanage Home’ initiative.

Led by TMPD Commissioner Yolanda Faro and the TMPD Social Crime Prevention Unit, officers spent Saturday morning with children from the centre during an outreach programme aimed at providing care, support and essential resources.

The initiative, now in its third year, was introduced by Faro as a part of a long-term effort to support underprivileged children.

“We are encouraging colleagues, other organisations and community members to join in this effort by contributing what they can to make a positive impact on the lives of those who have very little,” said Faro.

The children were treated to a breakfast outing and received gifts at KFC Elardus Park, where some also celebrated their birthdays.

Metro police officers and Faro further donated groceries from their own pockets as part of the outreach programme.

Faro said the initiative reflects the spirit of community care and shared responsibility.

“It was a day filled with happiness and gratitude,” expressed Faro.

The TMPD Communication unit said the programme continues to serve as a platform for building stronger community ties and supporting vulnerable children across the city.

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