Support UP’s fight against hunger to feed struggling students

Hunger and financial hardships are silent struggles for thousands of students on the University of Pretoria (UP) campus, turning academic success into an uphill climb.

However, the university has launched its Giving Month campaign, appealing to the public, alumni and businesses to step in and help students in need.

The campaign aids 2 000 students through a nutritional programme.

The phrase, ‘it takes a village’, rings true for the institution as it aims to address hunger through the aid of the public.

At the heart of this effort is the Student Nutrition and Progress Programme (SNAPP), which provides qualifying students with daily meal credits or food parcels twice a month.

SNAPP project co-ordinator, Daisy Ngwenya, said students sit through lectures and write exams on empty stomachs.

“It’s heartbreaking, because we know how hunger affects concentration and academic performance,” said Ngwenya.

She said the need is overwhelming, with 2 000 of Tuks’ 56 000 students currently on the waiting list for SNAPP.

Yet, due to limited resources, only 250 students are receiving support.

“Imagine if the 250 students supported by SNAPP didn’t have that help.

“That’s 250 young people forced to worry about where their next meal comes from while trying to achieve their dreams. It’s not fair,” Ngwenya said.

Beyond hunger, the university is also tackling financial exclusion through initiatives like the Vice-Chancellor and Principal Scholarship Fund, which helps ‘missing middle’ students whose families earn too much for government aid, but too little to cover university fees.

Ngwenya said even small acts of kindness can go a long way.

“When we hand out food parcels, students often say, ‘This is more than enough’. Their gratitude reminds us why we can’t stop trying to help.”

Nqwenya is inviting the public to contribute in the following ways:

– Donate non-perishable food items like long-life milk, pasta, sugar or canned goods at Loftus Stadium.

– Make a financial contribution via the university’s secure online giving portal.

– Join the Food Pack-a-Thon on July 30 at Hatfield campus, where Vodacom Bulls and Isuzu Bulls Daisies players will help pack food parcels for students.

“Together we can ensure no student is left behind because of hunger or poverty.”

UP spokesperson Sashlin Girraj said food insecurity is one of the most urgent issues facing students today.

He added that they cannot ignore the fact that many students are going hungry.

“This is not just a university issue, it’s a community issue.

“We need partnerships with alumni, businesses and the public to ensure our students don’t have to choose between education and survival.”

