Tshwane metro called out for illegal dumping inaction in east

Delays in acting against Plastic View and other informal settlements are only worsening the metro’s finances and environment, according to AfriForum.

The civil rights organisation said that the metro was adding to unnecessary legal costs, while being unable to address illegal dumping and squatting.

“The issue of illegal dumping and squatters must be tackled from the outset, otherwise the surrounding community will suffer for years due to the problems caused by these illegal actions and settlements,” said AfriForum’s district co-ordinator for Greater North, Llewellynn Hemmens.

Hemmens said Plastic View, an informal settlement behind Moreleta Church in De Villebois Mareuil Drive, is a key example of how inaction by the metro has allowed temporary settlements to grow into long-standing problems.

“Although Tshwane metro obtained an eviction order for the area, the slow legal process and squatters’ resistance have allowed the settlement to expand, compounding socio-economic challenges for neighbouring residents,” Hemmens explained.

He emphasised that AfriForum has written to the city twice in June, laying out a set of urgent demands and proposed solutions to address the growing problems of illegal squatting and dumping.

“AfriForum sent two letters to the metro in early June, in which it made several demands regarding illegal squatters and dumping in Pretoria. “The civil rights organisation also presented solutions to these problems. These letters follow years of lack of management and action by the city.”

He said the organisation remains dismayed by the city’s lack of management and follow-through over the years.

Hemmens further raised concerns about the growing number of waste pickers occupying an open field on Delmas Road, previously maintained by Laerskool Elarduspark for use as a sports facility.

“The school, which had leased and cared for the site, recently ended its agreement with the metro.”

He warned that this development could expose the land to illegal occupation, as the metro has failed to act, already putting strain on the surrounding community.

Hemmens said the organisation demands immediate clean-up operations at known dumping sites, increased patrols of high-risk areas, legal action against repeat offenders, and municipal inspections.

He also calls on the metro to prevent the construction of illegal structures on municipal land and suggests neighbourhood patrols, community mobilisation, and the use of technology to monitor and remove unlawful settlements and dumping sites.

He added that the Tshwane metro has the tools and support needed to address these challenges, but continues to enable them through inaction.

AfriForum reaffirmed its commitment to protecting communities and private property and vowed to continue pressuring the city to act.

The metro did not answer posed questions on legal matters and costs, however, it shared that they were actively cleaning the informal settlements once a report was lodged.

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the metro removed illegally dumped waste as soon as it is reported or identified.

“We have a monthly cleaning schedule focused around informal settlements, particularly in areas such as Plastic View and Cemetery View,” Mashigo said.

He added that the TMPD conducts regular patrols in known hotspot areas to help deter such behaviour, and that to strengthen enforcement, the metro would review its waste management by-laws.

“This will allow designated waste management officials to issue spot fines and impound vehicles used for illegal dumping. These powers will support the ongoing work of TMPD,” he explained.

He said community involvement remains an important pillar of the metro’s strategy.

“Initiatives like the #Rekaofela campaign aim to discourage illegal dumping by promoting cleaning and greening of public spaces, alongside community upliftment programmes that encourage residents to highlight areas needing improved service delivery.”

