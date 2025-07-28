Brutal crime wave: Another man shot and killed in Pretoria home invasion

A 46-year-old man was shot and killed during a brutal home invasion in Kameeldrift in the early hours of Monday morning, marking the second fatal attack in the area in less than a week.

The man was brutally shot and killed after intruders forced their way into his home while his family slept nearby.

According to police spokesperson Johan van Dyk the attack happened on Monday morning at about 03:00 in Kameeldrift.

“Members of the Kameeldrift SAPS responded to a call reporting a possible house robbery on a smallholding within the Kameeldrift policing area. “Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the body of a 46-year-old man who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.”

He added that preliminary investigations suggest that an unknown number of suspects forced open a sliding door to gain entry to the house.

“Evidence indicates that several shots were fired during the altercation, as the victim is believed to have fought back against the intruders.”

Van Dyk said that at the time of the incident, the man’s family was asleep in the living room and was awakened by the gunshots and struggle.

He added that police and other emergency services are still on the scene.

“The crime scene remains active, with SAPS crime scene management experts on site, collecting evidence to assist with the ongoing murder investigation.”

The South African Police Service urges members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or information that could assist the investigation by contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the My SAPS App.

This comes after an elderly man was shot and killed last week .

In the early evening of July 24, 2025, a brutal home invasion in Buffelsdrift, within the Kameeldrift policing area, resulted in a man’s death while his son watched intruders on CCTV footage.

The patriarch was seen on camera walking in his yard just before four attackers—dressed in blue overalls—stormed the property.

The son rushed over and discovered the men had ransacked the house. His father was found outside, severely assaulted and tied with wires. He was transported to head office hospital in Montana but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Only cash and a cellphone are believed to have been stolen. Police have launched a murder and house robbery investigation, searching for the four suspects.

Also read: Son watches in horror on CCTV as father is killed in Buffelsdrift home

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.