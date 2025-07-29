Six-year-old dies in Mamelodi shack fire

A six-year-old child tragically lost their life in a shack fire in Mamelodi East Extension 6 on Sunday night, 27 July 2025.

Tshwane firefighters responded swiftly to the blaze, managing to contain the flames and prevent further destruction, while six other residents—one of whom sustained minor burn injuries—escaped with their lives.

Tshwane Emergency Service Department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the incident was reported to the Emergency Communication Centre at about 21:33.

“Firefighting resources were immediately dispatched from Mamelodi Fire Station to the scene. These included a water carrier and a bush pumper.”

On arrival the firefighters found out that three shacks were involved in fire.

“They immediately began with firefighting operations and managed to stop the fire from destroying all three shacks. “They protected the main house and one shack. However, they discovered that in one of the shacks, a six-year old child had sadly suffered fatal burn injuries.”

Mnguni said six other tenants survived the fire, including a child who had suffered minor burn injuries and was treated on the scene by the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services.

The child was then transported by ambulance to Stanza Bopape Clinic for further medical observation.

The South African Police Service and other roleplayers such as community leaders were also on the scene, and they assisted with incident management. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department urges communities to remain vigilant and be cautious during winter to prevent and eliminate incidents of this nature that can have a disastrous effect on families and the community.

To report any fire or rescue incident, members of the public are encouraged to call 107 toll-free or, alternatively, to call 012 358 6300/6400.

Mnguni advised resident to remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address, and give your correct contact number so that the operator can phone you back, should they need to do so.

Also read: Brutal crime wave: Another man shot and killed in Pretoria home invasion

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.