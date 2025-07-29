Third burned female body found in east, police investigate

Police in Silverton have launched a murder investigation, following the discovery of three burned female bodies found between June and July along the railway line between Waltloo and Denneboom train stations.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Captain Tintswalo Sibeko, the bodies were found at the same location on separate dates over the past month.

“The police have opened three cases of murder following the discovery of burned female bodies between June and July,” said Sibeko. She confirmed the most recent discovery was made on Sunday, July 27. “The details surrounding the incidents remain unclear, and investigations are ongoing,” she said.

She added that in all three cases, members of the public alerted police after coming across the bodies.

It is reported that the murders share a similar modus operandi, but the motive behind the killings remains unknown at this stage.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with information to come forward as detectives continue to investigate the murders.

