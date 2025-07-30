Snowfall alert for SA while Pretoria faces bitterly cold mornings

Pretoria is shivering through freezing mornings this week as a powerful cold front sweeps across South Africa, bringing widespread frost, sub-zero temperatures, and the possibility of snowfall over the high-lying mountains of the Western and Eastern Cape.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued multiple warnings for damaging winds and severe cold, with residents urged to brace for harsh winter conditions through to the weekend.

These weather warnings include a Level 2 alert for damaging winds in parts of the Northern Cape and a Level 1 warning for the western interior of the Eastern Cape.

VoxWeather forecaster Michelle du Plessis said gusts of up to 80km/h have been recorded in some regions.

In Pretoria and surrounding areas, early mornings have brought widespread frost and freezing temperatures, particularly in the highveld and Free State.

Minimum temperatures have dropped below 0°C, with conditions expected to remain bitterly cold through midweek. Residents have been urged to take precautions to protect vulnerable people, pets, and crops.

Scattered showers are forecast for Cape Town and the southwestern coast as the first of two cold fronts moves inland. Snow is likely over the mountains of the Western Cape, the southern Drakensberg, and higher-lying areas of the Karoo and Eastern Cape, particularly from Thursday.

Du Plessis said by Friday, the cold front is expected to push eastward, bringing colder conditions to KwaZulu-Natal as well.

Coastal regions can anticipate strong south-westerly winds, while inland areas, including Pretoria, will continue to experience chilly days, despite mostly sunny skies.

The public is advised to monitor official updates and heed weather warnings as winter tightens its grip on the country.

