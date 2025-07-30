Soldiers mourn loss of fellow private in tragic elephant-related incident

The death of a private, a member of the 10 Anti-Air Regiment, has been confirmed by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Xavier Raynard was deployed under Operation CORONA in the Madimbo area of Limpopo.

He was found dead near the Yellow Gate of the Madimbo Operational Base on Sunday afternoon (July 27).

Preliminary reports indicate that he may have been fatally trampled by a herd of elephants while conducting routine patrols in the challenging terrain.

The Madimbo Corridor is a northern military base in Limpopo that borders Zimbabwe and is near nature reserves. It is controlled by the SANDF and is used as a military training zone.

Raynard was carrying out a patrol along the Malala Drift Road when he was killed.

Rear Admiral Prince Tshabalala, director of Defence Corporate Communication, said his service weapon was recovered at the scene.

The SANDF is investigating the incident in collaboration with environmental and wildlife authorities to establish what the full circumstances were.

Tshabalala confirmed a formal board of inquiry has been launched to provide clarity and accountability.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga, Chief of the SANDF General Rudzani Maphwanywa, and acting secretary of Defence Dr Thobekile Gamede have extended their deepest condolences to Raynard’s family, friends, and fellow soldiers.

“His unwavering commitment to protecting South Africa will be honoured and remembered with great respect,” said Tshabalala.

Raynard’s next of kin, based in Kimberley, Northern Cape, have been formally notified.

Tshabalala pointed out that the SANDF is providing psychosocial support to the family and members of his unit during this difficult time.

He explained that Operation CORONA is a critical national initiative aimed at safeguarding South Africa’s borders and combating cross-border crime.

Deployed members face not only security threats but also harsh environmental conditions and risks from wildlife in remote border regions.

“The South African National Defence Force salutes Private Raynard’s sacrifice and dedication. May his soul rest in peace,” said Tshabalala.

