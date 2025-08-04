Man arrested days after brutal murder of missing Eersterust woman

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a missing woman from Eersterust.

The woman’s body was discovered on July 31, 2025, partially buried in an open field, just weeks after she was reported missing.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said a dedicated five-member investigation team was established to pursue the case.

“The team immediately began following leads and gathering crucial information to piece together the events surrounding the murder.”

He said that as the investigation progressed, a possible suspect was identified.

“Information received indicated that the suspect had travelled to Polokwane. Acting swiftly, the team traced the suspect to a residence in Polokwane and, at approximately 02:00 on Monday morning, August 4 2025, a 36-year-old man was arrested.”

Van Dyk said the man is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where he will face a charge of murder.

Major-General Samuel Thine, the District Commissioner of Tshwane, commended the investigative team for their dedication and hard work in bringing the suspect to justice. He also extended his gratitude to the families of the detectives for their continued support throughout the investigation.

Also read: Hero father who was killed protecting his family to be laid to rest next week

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.