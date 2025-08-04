Metro’s refusal to disclose power infrastructure data challenged

The metro is standing firm against AfriForum’s application for critical information relating to the ongoing power crisis in Pretoria, igniting tensions between the civil rights organisation and municipal authorities.

The organisation lodged an internal appeal on July 25, after the metro rejected its initial request, made under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA), asserting that the metro’s refusal was unlawful and lacked sufficient reasoning as prescribed by the law.

AfriForum’s application, originally submitted on May 21, requested detailed records about the metro’s power infrastructure, including substation lists, maintenance schedules, contractor details, and maintenance reports.

The group aims to shed light on the management and upkeep of these vital assets, which have been linked to frequent, prolonged power outages affecting large parts of Pretoria.

“This PAIA application was submitted to protect the public’s interests and livelihoods.

“The right to access information is non-negotiable, especially when residents suffer because of the metro’s poor maintenance and lack of transparency,” said Arno Roodt, AfriForum’s district coordinator for Greater Pretoria South.

Despite widespread power failures, often blamed on cable theft, poor planning, and inadequate maintenance, the metro responded vaguely to AfriForum’s request, said Roodt.

The municipality stated it ‘reserves the right not to consent to the request at this time,’ without providing any clear, legally grounded reasons for its refusal.

“This vague explanation flies in the face of both the relevant legislation and Section 32 of the Constitution. It reeks of a municipality trying to hide something.

“The public has a right to know why infrastructure is burning, why substations are failing, and who is responsible for these weekly power outages,” Roodt said.

AfriForum’s appeal aims to show that the metro’s response falls short of the standards set by PAIA, which requires public bodies to provide substantive reasons when refusing access to information.

According to Roodt, the metro did not meet these procedural or substantive requirements, effectively issuing a non-decision cloaked in ambiguous language.

The appeal insists that even if some information could be exempt under PAIA’s exceptions, the public interest in transparency about the electricity crisis outweighs those exceptions.

“The breakdowns and irregularities at substations will only end when light is shed on them,” Roodt stressed.

Power outages in Pretoria have caused widespread disruption, affecting residents’ safety, businesses, and daily life.

The failures are not limited to occasional load shedding, but include severe infrastructure breakdowns, theft, and sabotage.

AfriForum contends these problems stem largely from the metro’s failure to maintain infrastructure properly, lack of transparency, and absence of security measures like surveillance cameras at substations.

“This refusal to disclose information under PAIA shields maladministration from exposure and accountability,” said Roodt.

If the metro fails to release the requested information by August 22, the deadline for the internal appeal, the organisation plans to escalate the matter by lodging a formal complaint with the Information Regulator, an independent body tasked with enforcing PAIA compliance.

Roodt confirmed that, should that move prove ineffective, legal action will be considered to compel the release of information.

The metro has yet to respond publicly to the internal appeal or the deadline of August 22.

This has left residents and civil society groups anxiously waiting to see if the municipality will uphold its legal obligations or continue to block access to information vital to resolving the power crisis.

“This is not just about accessing documents,” Roodt emphasised. “It is about holding the metro accountable and ensuring transparency that protects residents’ constitutional right to basic services, safety, and governance.”

AfriForum’s ‘Fight and Build’ approach combines legal challenges with grassroots efforts to strengthen community oversight of municipal infrastructure.

The organisation advocates for the installation of security systems at vulnerable substations, organised neighbourhood watches, and ongoing public pressure to reform governance.

“Transparency is essential to restoring trust, preventing corruption, and improving the quality of life in our communities,” Roodt said.

“The metro’s refusal has serious implications for service delivery, governance, and the safety of Pretoria’s residents.”

Selby Bokaba, metro spokesperson, said the information about the Maintenance Schedule and Records, Inspections and Compliance Reports and Breakdowns of Failure Incidents may not be released in line with the request for security reasons.

“Furthermore, some of the information requested may consist of personal information of a third party and written consent to disclose this information should be obtained from the data subject or owner prior to the release of such information,” said Bokaba.

Major substation fires in Pretoria since 2021

– Wapadrand Substation: 2021

The Wapadrand substation was destroyed by fire, leaving parts of the city without power for weeks.

The incident prompted the metro to allocate R20-million for battery surge protection at substations.

– Koedoespoort Substation: June 2023

A transformer explosion at the Koedoespoort substation led to power outages in areas including Koedoespoort, Weavind Park, Lindopark, and others.

The explosion followed recent repairs due to cable theft, and technicians worked to assess and restore power.

– Pyramid Substation: September 2023

A lightning strike ignited a fire at the temporary Pyramid substation near Rooiwal Power Station.

The blaze damaged the transformer and spread into the high-tension yard.

The fire was contained, and investigations attributed the cause to the lightning strike.

– Mooikloof Substation: April 2024

A fire at the Mooikloof substation triggered a trip at the Nyala in-feed station, affecting areas including Mooikloof, Wapadrand, and surrounding farms.

The fire was caused by a fault originating from an external 11kV power line.

– Njala Substation: August 2024

A 275kV transformer at the Njala substation in Moreleta Park exploded and caught fire. Emergency services from Erasmuskloof, Silverton, and Mamelodi fire stations responded promptly, extinguishing the fire within two hours. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

– Brakfontein Substation: April 2025

A fire at the Brakfontein substation resulted in widespread power outages. Residents reported challenges such as reliance on candles and outdoor cooking.

The fire was linked to previous cable theft incidents.

– Zwartkop Substation: May 2025

A fire and explosion at the Zwartkop substation caused significant outages affecting Clubview, Valhalla, and Thaba Tshwane. Investigations revealed extensive vandalism and damage to high-tension cables. The substation remained offline while repairs were underway.

