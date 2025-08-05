Here is the official fuel price for August

Pretoria motorists can breathe a small sigh of relief at the pumps this week – but only if they’re filling up with petrol.

The Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has confirmed that from Wednesday, August 6 2025, the price of 95 and 93 unleaded petrol will drop by 28 cents per litre.

However, diesel drivers are not so lucky, with a steep increase of up to 65 cents per litre set to take effect.

Fuel Change Petrol 93 decrease of 28 cents per litre Petrol 95 decrease of 28 cents per litre Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) increase of 65 cents per litre Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) increase of 63 cents per litre

Fuel-saving tips from the AA:

Stick to speed limits:

Driving at 110km/h instead of 120km/h can help reduce fuel consumption.

Avoid harsh acceleration:

Pull away slowly from stops and avoid over-revving the engine. Light throttle use in automatic cars ensures earlier gear changes.

Maintain focus on the road:

Keeping a safe following distance helps maintain a steady speed and reduces unnecessary braking and fuel use.

Use your car’s momentum:

Build speed before uphill sections and ease off the accelerator when cresting to save fuel.

Limit aircon use:

Use it only when necessary, as it increases fuel consumption — though it’s still more efficient than driving with windows open at high speed.

Don’t overload your car:

Extra weight makes the engine work harder. Remove unused heavy items like roof or bike racks.

Reduce idling time:

Avoid letting your car idle for more than 30 seconds. Switch off when stationary and try to skip peak traffic when possible.

Avoid short trips:

Cold engines use more fuel. Combine errands and avoid unnecessary two-kilometre or shorter trips.

By following these simple habits, the AA says drivers can save on fuel costs and improve overall vehicle efficiency.

Also read: Serial killer fear grips Pretoria as fifth woman’s body found in Waltloo

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.