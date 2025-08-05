Pretoria hero dad to be laid to rest today

A community will say its final goodbye today to Jaco Strydom, the Pretoria father hailed as a hero for sacrificing his life to protect his wife and children during a brutal home invasion in Kameeldrift.

Strydom died a hero after confronting a group of armed intruders who broke into their Kameeldrift home in the early hours of Saturday, July 26, — just one day before his youngest son’s sixth birthday.

According to his wife, Inge Strydom, three masked men had been spotted on their property two weeks prior to the fatal attack, raising concerns about their family’s safety.

During the incident, as gunshots rang out, Jaco grabbed a steel pipe and charged at the attackers, managing to buy enough time for his wife and three sons to escape. He was fatally shot and collapsed in his son’s bedroom. Emergency services declared him dead at the scene.

The community has hailed Jaco as a hero, and tributes have poured in on social media.

Jaco’s bravery has deeply moved many, with residents and local organisations offering condolences and support to the grieving family.

His funeral will take place at the Dutch Reformed Church in Kameeldrift, where family, friends, and community members will gather to honour his life and sacrifice.

