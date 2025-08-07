Police plead with public to report missing persons following discovery of burnt bodies in Pretoria

The police are calling on families to immediately report any missing people to their nearest police station.

This comes after the discovery of four burnt bodies of women along the Pretoria-Mamelodi train line, which has sent shockwaves through the community.

Police say out of the four bodies, only one has been identified, thus far.

The bodies were discovered in the vicinity of the train line between the Waltloo and Denneboom stations between June and August.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has expressed deep concern regarding the tragic murders that are taking place around train stations in Tshwane.

“These incidents are deeply concerning, and PRASA remains committed to supporting the efforts of law enforcement authorities throughout the ongoing investigations,” said spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng.

She said the agency’s protection services reported four separate incidents involving the discovery of burnt female bodies between June 12 and August 4.

“In each case, our security personnel discovered the victims during routine patrols, and PRASA representatives were immediately dispatched to the scene along with law enforcement agencies,” she said.

She then said the agency is working closely with the police, stating, “Joint patrols have been co-ordinated to increase visibility and enhance safety measures in the affected corridor.”

Mofokeng said the agency is closely co-operating with the SAPS, including the Silverton SAPS, the TMPD Region 6, the Denneboom Rapid Rail Police, and the local Community Policing Forum.

“PRASA continues to maintain open lines of communication with SAPS and other stakeholders,” she said.

She added that its protection services division is co-operating fully by sharing all relevant information and facilitating access where needed to support police investigations.

Mofokeng emphasised that the safety and security of commuters and communities surrounding its rail infrastructure are of paramount importance.

“PRASA reiterates its commitment to working alongside government security agencies and community structures to ensure public safety and to assist in bringing those responsible for these crimes to justice.”

Police confirm that a task team has been established to investigate the murders, with SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, saying, “Investigations into this case by a task team are underway”.

She said out of the four bodies, only one has been identified, and that this is the one discovered on June 12.

“Forensic Services is also conducting its analysis to identify the other bodies.

“The Investigative Psychology unit from Forensics is [also] part of the task team.

“They are assisting in investigating the possibility of these being serial murders, [but this has] not been confirmed yet,” she said.

The public is asked to assist the police by reporting any information related to these murders anonymously to Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or via the MySAPS App.

