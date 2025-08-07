News

Will you see light snow or graupel in Gauteng today?

4 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Gauteng is in for a freezing day as a powerful cut-off low brings scattered showers, thunderstorms, and the chance of light snow or graupel.

The SA Weather Service has issued warnings for severe storms, hail, and travel disruptions across the province and surrounding regions.

VoxWeather forecaster Annette Botha said that the central parts of the country will remain cold, with icy conditions and scattered showers and thunderstorms spreading across Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga as a cut-off low moves further eastwards.

“Models are indicating a mix of rain, wet snow and graupel likely over parts of the Free State, Gauteng and surrounding regions overnight into early Thursday morning.”

There is a yellow level 3 warning in place for severe thunderstorms resulting in travelling disruptions, localized flooding, large amounts of small hail and wind damage in parts of Limpopo, most of Mpumalanga Highveld and central and northern Gauteng.

SPCA Tips for Pet Safety During the Cold Snap

With freezing temperatures forecast, the SPCA has urged residents to act immediately to protect their pets and livestock from exposure:

  • Don’t leave pets outside overnight
    Make sure animals have access to a warm, dry, and sheltered space away from wind, rain, and cold.
  • Provide extra bedding and insulation
    Blankets, hay, or thick bedding materials can help keep body temperatures up.
  • Ensure constant access to water
    Water bowls can freeze in extremely cold conditions — check them regularly and refill with lukewarm water if needed.
  • Avoid short-haired dogs sleeping on cold surfaces
    If your dog sleeps indoors on tiles, place a mat, towel, or blanket down.
  • Livestock and farm animals
    Make sure large animals have windbreaks or barns/shelters and are not left in open fields without protection.
  • Never leave animals in cars – Just like in extreme heat, cold temperatures can be dangerous for animals left inside vehicles.

