Atteridgeville man vanishes without a trace, family desperate for answers

Uncertainty continues to surround the disappearance of former SABC journalist, 69-year-old Phaki Manas Tshungu, who has been missing for almost two months.

Despite ongoing efforts by his family, friends and police, there have been no leads in locating his whereabouts.

Tshungu was last seen on June 23, when he left his home in Atteridgeville.

SAPS confirmed that a missing person’s case remains open and active.

“The journalist is still missing and police have no information until this stage,” said SAPS spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk.

“Efforts to locate him are underway, and a search party has been established to assist with the investigation,” he said.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Tshungu, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact the Atteridgeville Branch Commander, Colonel Aleta Pratt, on 079 891 4156.

Alternatively, they can call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, or share information on the MySAPS App.

All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.

Rekord spoke to his wife, Monicah, in July, who detailed that he had stepped out to start her car. That was the last time he was seen.

“He usually starts the car engine for me to go to work. I thought he was going to start the car and maybe take out the trash since it was a Monday.”

She said she realised that he was missing when she finished preparing for work and wanted to tell him that she was about to leave.

“I couldn’t find him. I went around the yard, but he was nowhere to be found,” she said.

Monicah said the family is deeply concerned about his whereabouts, especially given the cold weather conditions.

“It is very difficult, the kids are devastated, and we don’t know what to do. We have been looking everywhere,” she said.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.