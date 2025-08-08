Fun-filled events this Women’s Day weekend

If you’re wondering where you can chill this upcoming weekend for Women’s Day, Pretoria has a range of events to offer, from music to arts, markets, and paw-fect adoption. Here’s your guide to a fun-filled weekend.

Linton’s Corner Night Market @ Linton’s Corner – Friday – August 8

Get ready for a night full of flavour, vibes, and fun for the whole family! Bring your crew, including the furry ones and enjoy:

– Delicious gourmet street food

– Refreshing drinks and sweet treats

– Locally made crafts, gifts and goodies

– Live music to set the vibe

– A lively, festive market atmosphere

– Pet-friendly, so leash up your fluffballs and bring them along!

– Family-friendly fun for all ages!

No outside food, drinks or cooler boxes, weapons, drugs, gazebos or tents, and strictly no alcohol for under-18s. Don’t miss out on the fun! The market starts at 16:00.

Women’s Day Market @ Monument Park Shopping Centre – Saturday, August 9

Enjoy a lovely morning of food, crafts, good company, and thoughtful touches. This celebration is open to everyone (not just the ladies). Entry to the market is free. The market will be open from 09:00–13:00.

Pawfect Adoption Day @ Esme van Rooyen Optometrist – Saturday, August 9

Bright smiles, wagging tails and heartwarming moments await at Pawfect Adoption Day, where you can meet adorable, adoptable pets of all ages.

See the centre through a dog’s eyes with live pet-influencer walkabouts. Adopt, don’t shop and give a pet their forever home. Donate pet food or essentials to support Woodrock Animal Rescue. Every donation makes a difference! The event will be from 10:00–13:00.

Sip and Paint event @ Moreleta Corner Shopping Centre – Saturday, August 9

You are invited to celebrate Women’s Day with a glass of champagne in one hand and a paintbrush in the other. No experience is necessary – your canvas is prepared with the basic outlines of the image so you can focus on the important stuff: enjoying a relaxing morning of bubbly, art, laughs, and inspiration. Remember to bring your barcode, own water, hat and sunscreen and warm jacket. The event starts at 10:00.

